The Chart for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.46. The company’s stock price has collected 8.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Exposure to Russia Not Seen as a Material Headwind for Chip Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $154.00, which is $38.08 above the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.19B and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 94.92M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went up by 8.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.59% and a quarterly performance of -18.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.57% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of -1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $150 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to AMD, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

AMD Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.76. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw -21.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from KUMAR DEVINDER, who sale 28,964 shares at the price of $122.26 back on Mar 01. After this action, KUMAR DEVINDER now owns 524,370 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $3,541,139 using the latest closing price.

Bergman Rick, the EVP, Computing & Graphics of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $117.12 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Bergman Rick is holding 89,988 shares at $234,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.