Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Team Inc. (TISI)

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) went up by 11.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.72. The company’s stock price has collected 24.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Team Inc. (NYSE :TISI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TISI is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Team Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. TISI currently public float of 29.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TISI was 2.20M shares.

TISI’s Market Performance

TISI stocks went up by 24.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.81% and a quarterly performance of 17.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.67% for Team Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.08% for TISI stocks with a simple moving average of -55.64% for the last 200 days.

TISI Trading at 58.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.63%, as shares surge +22.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TISI rose by +24.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0267. In addition, Team Inc. saw 30.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TISI

Equity return is now at value -155.60, with -25.40 for asset returns.