Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | O2Micro International Limited (OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) went up by 22.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s stock price has collected -0.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ :OIIM) Right Now?

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIIM is at 0.80.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

OIIM currently public float of 25.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIIM was 195.61K shares.

OIIM’s Market Performance

OIIM stocks went down by -0.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.88% and a quarterly performance of -30.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for O2Micro International Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.85% for OIIM stocks with a simple moving average of -30.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIIM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for OIIM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OIIM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.75 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2015.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OIIM reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for OIIM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 08th, 2014.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to OIIM, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

OIIM Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares sank -6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIIM rose by +31.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, O2Micro International Limited saw -28.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.73 for the present operating margin

+52.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for O2Micro International Limited stands at +11.98. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.