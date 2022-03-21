Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) went down by -6.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/22/21 that Zymergen Rises 21% in Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ :ZY) Right Now?

ZY currently public float of 92.30M and currently shorts hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZY was 823.66K shares.

ZY’s Market Performance

ZY stocks went up by 9.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.52% and a quarterly performance of -51.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.75% for Zymergen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.53% for ZY stocks with a simple moving average of -77.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZY

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZY reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for ZY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

ZY Trading at -21.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares sank -14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZY rose by +9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Zymergen Inc. saw -48.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZY starting from Kimball Aaron, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $3.81 back on Mar 01. After this action, Kimball Aaron now owns 745,283 shares of Zymergen Inc., valued at $95,345 using the latest closing price.

Serber Zachariah, the Chief Science Officer of Zymergen Inc., sale 1,424 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Serber Zachariah is holding 2,373,491 shares at $5,568 based on the most recent closing price.