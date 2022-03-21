Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PainReform Ltd. (PRFX)

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) went up by 40.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.84. The company’s stock price has collected 11.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ :PRFX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for PainReform Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.44 above the current price. PRFX currently public float of 8.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRFX was 119.87K shares.

PRFX’s Market Performance

PRFX stocks went up by 11.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.77% and a quarterly performance of -21.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for PainReform Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.57% for PRFX stocks with a simple moving average of -28.86% for the last 200 days.

PRFX Trading at 38.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.95%, as shares surge +22.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFX rose by +35.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0278. In addition, PainReform Ltd. saw -16.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.13.