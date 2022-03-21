Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) went up by 22.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.65. The company’s stock price has collected 41.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE :PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAGS is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $197.09, which is $18.08 above the current price. PAGS currently public float of 179.51M and currently shorts hold a 7.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAGS was 2.97M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS stocks went up by 41.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.08% and a quarterly performance of -29.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.45% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.91% for PAGS stocks with a simple moving average of -53.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $19 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGS reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for PAGS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAGS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

PAGS Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +41.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.37. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw -31.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.87 for the present operating margin

+15.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +28.65. The total capital return value is set at -4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.08. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.25. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.