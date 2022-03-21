Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH)

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) went down by -6.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :GRPH) Right Now?

GRPH currently public float of 52.55M and currently shorts hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRPH was 211.65K shares.

GRPH’s Market Performance

GRPH stocks went down by -6.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.32% and a quarterly performance of -25.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.39% for Graphite Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.00% for GRPH stocks with a simple moving average of -44.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GRPH by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GRPH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $11 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRPH reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for GRPH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to GRPH, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

GRPH Trading at -13.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares sank -26.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPH fell by -6.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, Graphite Bio Inc. saw -34.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPH starting from Samsara BioCapital, L.P., who purchase 23,000 shares at the price of $8.70 back on Jan 24. After this action, Samsara BioCapital, L.P. now owns 8,034,850 shares of Graphite Bio Inc., valued at $200,100 using the latest closing price.

Samsara BioCapital, L.P., the 10% Owner of Graphite Bio Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $8.99 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that Samsara BioCapital, L.P. is holding 8,011,850 shares at $899,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPH

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.