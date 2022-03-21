Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD)

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) went down by -16.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected -15.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ :FSRD) Right Now?

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Fast Radius Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FSRD currently public float of 42.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSRD was 726.06K shares.

FSRD’s Market Performance

FSRD stocks went down by -15.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -58.77% and a quarterly performance of -86.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.43% for Fast Radius Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.53% for FSRD stocks with a simple moving average of -84.75% for the last 200 days.

FSRD Trading at -75.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.53%, as shares sank -64.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSRD fell by -15.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9555. In addition, Fast Radius Inc. saw -86.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSRD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.