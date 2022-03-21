Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for VEON Ltd. (VEON)?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) went up by 22.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.38. The company’s stock price has collected 76.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ :VEON) Right Now?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VEON is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for VEON Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.44, which is $2.02 above the current price. VEON currently public float of 907.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEON was 27.01M shares.

VEON’s Market Performance

VEON stocks went up by 76.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -57.24% and a quarterly performance of -61.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.15% for VEON Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.70% for VEON stocks with a simple moving average of -62.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEON stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VEON in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.70 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2021.

VEON Trading at -43.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.25%, as shares sank -54.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEON rose by +76.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5934. In addition, VEON Ltd. saw -61.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for VEON Ltd. stands at +6.73. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.99. Equity return is now at value 162.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on VEON Ltd. (VEON), the company’s capital structure generated 688.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.32. Total debt to assets is 65.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 688.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.32.