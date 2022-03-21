Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) went up by 15.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.88. The company’s stock price has collected 25.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/21 that Wall Street Gets a Chinese Education

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :EDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 1.00.

The average price from analysts is $5.56, which is $4.71 above the current price. EDU currently public float of 1.67B and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDU was 25.89M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stocks went up by 25.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.99% and a quarterly performance of -40.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.33% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.52% for EDU stocks with a simple moving average of -56.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $8.60. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to EDU, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at -13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.19%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +25.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2722. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw -39.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -8.30 for asset returns.