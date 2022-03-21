Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) went up by 1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s stock price has collected -34.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ :IMPP) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of IMPP was 29.97M shares.

IMPP’s Market Performance

IMPP stocks went down by -34.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 312.17% and a quarterly performance of 10.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 43.47% for Imperial Petroleum Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.30% for IMPP stocks with a simple moving average of 11.67% for the last 200 days.

IMPP Trading at 25.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 43.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.12%, as shares surge +351.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP fell by -34.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw 10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.