Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.29. The company’s stock price has collected 5.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/22 that Russia Averts Default After Investors Receive Foreign Debt Payments

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.70.

C currently public float of 1.96B and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 27.34M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went up by 5.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.34% and a quarterly performance of -6.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Citigroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.89% for C stocks with a simple moving average of -14.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $60 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to C, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

C Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.08. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Wechter Sara, who sale 14,800 shares at the price of $68.56 back on Feb 11. After this action, Wechter Sara now owns 57,043 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $1,014,614 using the latest closing price.

McNiff Mary, the Chief Compliance Officer of Citigroup Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $68.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that McNiff Mary is holding 65,829 shares at $343,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +27.18. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.