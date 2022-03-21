Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) went up by 23.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.85. The company’s stock price has collected 80.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX :SYN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYN is at 1.65.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

SYN currently public float of 129.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYN was 2.20M shares.

SYN’s Market Performance

SYN stocks went up by 80.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.45% and a quarterly performance of 34.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.18% for Synthetic Biologics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 71.16% for SYN stocks with a simple moving average of 5.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYN stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for SYN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYN in the upcoming period, according to FBR & Co. is $6 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2017.

FBR Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYN reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for SYN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2016.

FBR Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SYN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

SYN Trading at 67.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.17%, as shares surge +63.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYN rose by +80.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2596. In addition, Synthetic Biologics Inc. saw 57.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYN starting from SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.49 back on May 10. After this action, SHALLCROSS STEVEN A now owns 100,000 shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc., valued at $24,595 using the latest closing price.