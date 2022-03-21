Here’s Our Rant About Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) went up by 32.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.77. The company’s stock price has collected 19.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE :WDH) Right Now?

WDH currently public float of 30.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDH was 248.91K shares.

WDH’s Market Performance

WDH stocks went up by 19.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.00% and a quarterly performance of -4.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.93% for Waterdrop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.50% for WDH stocks with a simple moving average of -54.94% for the last 200 days.

WDH Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.75%, as shares sank -14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH rose by +19.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3695. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw -1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Equity return is now at value -181.20, with -41.90 for asset returns.