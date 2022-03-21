Here’s Our Rant About Absci Corporation (ABSI)

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) went down by -5.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.53. The company’s stock price has collected -7.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/07/22 that GameStop, AMC, DraftKings, Starbucks: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Absci Corporation (NASDAQ :ABSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Absci Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.20, which is $15.86 above the current price. ABSI currently public float of 62.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABSI was 1.45M shares.

ABSI’s Market Performance

ABSI stocks went down by -7.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.71% and a quarterly performance of -10.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.91% for Absci Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.48% for ABSI stocks with a simple moving average of -34.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABSI

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABSI reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ABSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ABSI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

ABSI Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABSI fell by -7.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.63. In addition, Absci Corporation saw 1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABSI starting from Korman Sarah, who purchase 4,250 shares at the price of $7.96 back on Feb 09. After this action, Korman Sarah now owns 14,250 shares of Absci Corporation, valued at $33,830 using the latest closing price.

Bedrick Todd, the VP, CCPAO of Absci Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Bedrick Todd is holding 3,000 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.