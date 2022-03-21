Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.86. The company’s stock price has collected 12.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GSMG) Right Now?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GSMG is at -0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $6.52 above the current price. GSMG currently public float of 28.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSMG was 191.66K shares.

GSMG’s Market Performance

GSMG stocks went up by 12.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.00% and a quarterly performance of -27.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.53% for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.09% for GSMG stocks with a simple moving average of -43.29% for the last 200 days.

GSMG Trading at -8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0068. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw -16.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.72 for the present operating margin

+77.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stands at +23.06. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 22.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.44.