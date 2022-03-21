Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.15. The company’s stock price has collected -3.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Consolidation Drives Private Equity’s Haynesville Shale Exits

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE :SWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Southwestern Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.61, which is $2.26 above the current price. SWN currently public float of 909.19M and currently shorts hold a 8.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWN was 23.86M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stocks went down by -3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.35% and a quarterly performance of 17.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for Southwestern Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for SWN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWN reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for SWN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWN, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

SWN Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWN starting from KERLEY GREGORY D, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on May 14. After this action, KERLEY GREGORY D now owns 362,836 shares of Southwestern Energy Company, valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

KERLEY GREGORY D, the Director of Southwestern Energy Company, sale 4,678 shares at $4.76 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that KERLEY GREGORY D is holding 412,836 shares at $22,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.86 for the present operating margin

+44.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at -0.37. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.