Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) went down by -1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.34. The company’s stock price has collected -0.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE :KGC) Right Now?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KGC is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.62, which is $4.17 above the current price. KGC currently public float of 1.24B and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KGC was 20.81M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC stocks went down by -0.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.78% and a quarterly performance of 3.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.44% for Kinross Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.61% for KGC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KGC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for KGC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KGC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5.25 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to KGC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

KGC Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw -3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.66 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +5.93. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.