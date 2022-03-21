Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)?

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $283.38. The company’s stock price has collected -8.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Coupa Software Stock Plummets After Revenue Forecast Misses Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :COUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COUP is at 1.45.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

COUP currently public float of 74.23M and currently shorts hold a 9.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUP was 2.30M shares.

COUP’s Market Performance

COUP stocks went down by -8.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.61% and a quarterly performance of -40.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for Coupa Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.67% for COUP stocks with a simple moving average of -51.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for COUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $70 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to COUP, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

COUP Trading at -21.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares sank -16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUP rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.54. In addition, Coupa Software Incorporated saw -42.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUP starting from Brennan Michelle, who purchase 375 shares at the price of $78.65 back on Mar 16. After this action, Brennan Michelle now owns 625 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated, valued at $29,495 using the latest closing price.

Riggs Mark, the Chief Customer Officer of Coupa Software Incorporated, sale 1,296 shares at $159.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Riggs Mark is holding 0 shares at $206,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.59 for the present operating margin

+49.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupa Software Incorporated stands at -52.26. Equity return is now at value -40.10, with -12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.