Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) went down by -7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s stock price has collected -13.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :CVT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cvent Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.60, which is $4.55 above the current price. CVT currently public float of 83.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVT was 215.26K shares.

CVT’s Market Performance

CVT stocks went down by -13.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.15% and a quarterly performance of -20.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.98% for Cvent Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.60% for CVT stocks with a simple moving average of -29.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVT stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for CVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVT in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $11 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CVT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

CVT Trading at -8.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVT fell by -13.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, Cvent Holding Corp. saw -21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVT starting from FRANKOLA JIM, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $7.13 back on Mar 14. After this action, FRANKOLA JIM now owns 35,000 shares of Cvent Holding Corp., valued at $142,600 using the latest closing price.

FRANKOLA JIM, the Director of Cvent Holding Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that FRANKOLA JIM is holding 15,000 shares at $109,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.45 for the present operating margin

+51.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cvent Holding Corp. stands at -16.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.