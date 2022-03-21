Can General Motors Company (GM) Remain Competitive?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.21. The company’s stock price has collected 7.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/18/22 that GM Buys SoftBank’s Stake in Its Driverless Car Unit Cruise

Is It Worth Investing in General Motors Company (NYSE :GM) Right Now?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GM is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for General Motors Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.95, which is $29.18 above the current price. GM currently public float of 1.38B and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GM was 20.06M shares.

GM’s Market Performance

GM stocks went up by 7.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.12% and a quarterly performance of -23.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for General Motors Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.25% for GM stocks with a simple moving average of -18.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $56 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GM reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for GM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to GM, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

GM Trading at -11.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM rose by +7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.07. In addition, General Motors Company saw -23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Blissett Julian G., who sale 21,742 shares at the price of $50.04 back on Feb 16. After this action, Blissett Julian G. now owns 35,653 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $1,087,970 using the latest closing price.

RUSSO PATRICIA F, the Director of General Motors Company, purchase 6,000 shares at $50.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that RUSSO PATRICIA F is holding 31,000 shares at $303,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +7.89. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.