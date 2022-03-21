Buy or Sell Missfresh Limited (MF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) went down by -5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00.

Is It Worth Investing in Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ :MF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Missfresh Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.50, which is $7.12 above the current price. MF currently public float of 26.84M and currently shorts hold a 7.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MF was 514.48K shares.

MF’s Market Performance

MF stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.64% and a quarterly performance of -64.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.08% for Missfresh Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.95% for MF stocks with a simple moving average of -63.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.08 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MF reach a price target of $5.70. The rating they have provided for MF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

MF Trading at -45.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.04%, as shares sank -45.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MF remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9570. In addition, Missfresh Limited saw -68.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.82 for the present operating margin

+19.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Missfresh Limited stands at -35.30.

The receivables turnover for the company is 47.06 and the total asset turnover is 2.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.