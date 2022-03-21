Buy or Sell Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) went up by 11.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.56. The company’s stock price has collected 6.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/20 that Roku, Lennar, Bitcoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ :WNW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Meiwu Technology Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WNW currently public float of 6.75M and currently shorts hold a 11.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WNW was 900.47K shares.

WNW’s Market Performance

WNW stocks went up by 6.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.15% and a quarterly performance of -58.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.90% for Meiwu Technology Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.75% for WNW stocks with a simple moving average of -73.92% for the last 200 days.

WNW Trading at -41.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.47%, as shares sank -50.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW rose by +6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2109. In addition, Meiwu Technology Company Limited saw -57.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.11 for the present operating margin

+18.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meiwu Technology Company Limited stands at -10.02. The total capital return value is set at -22.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.75.

Based on Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.41. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.