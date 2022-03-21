B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Just Got Our Attention

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.37. The company’s stock price has collected -2.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX :BTG) Right Now?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.55 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $6.03, which is $1.77 above the current price. BTG currently public float of 1.04B and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTG was 10.83M shares.

BTG’s Market Performance

BTG stocks went down by -2.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.85% and a quarterly performance of 16.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for B2Gold Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.67% for BTG stocks with a simple moving average of 10.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BTG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BTG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

BTG Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, B2Gold Corp. saw 12.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.