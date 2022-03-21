Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) went up by 20.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.93. The company’s stock price has collected 15.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ :BCEL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Atreca Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.63, which is $13.17 above the current price. BCEL currently public float of 29.94M and currently shorts hold a 10.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCEL was 1.85M shares.

BCEL’s Market Performance

BCEL stocks went up by 15.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 90.61% and a quarterly performance of 7.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.63% for Atreca Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.42% for BCEL stocks with a simple moving average of -32.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCEL reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for BCEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to BCEL, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

BCEL Trading at 56.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares surge +110.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL rose by +15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Atreca Inc. saw 13.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from Serafini Tito, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 04. After this action, Serafini Tito now owns 243,875 shares of Atreca Inc., valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

Serafini Tito, the Chief Strategy Officer of Atreca Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $6.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Serafini Tito is holding 273,875 shares at $197,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12861.57 for the present operating margin

-434.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atreca Inc. stands at -12846.77. Equity return is now at value -58.30, with -47.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.