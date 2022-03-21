Agora Inc. (API): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) went up by 13.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.41. The company’s stock price has collected 34.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agora Inc. (NASDAQ :API) Right Now?

API currently public float of 61.51M and currently shorts hold a 13.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of API was 1.45M shares.

API’s Market Performance

API stocks went up by 34.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.18% and a quarterly performance of -30.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.60% for Agora Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.07% for API stocks with a simple moving average of -54.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for API stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for API by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for API in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see API reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for API stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

Nomura gave a rating of “Buy” to API, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

API Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.24%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API rose by +34.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Agora Inc. saw -31.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.