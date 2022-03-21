Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Just Got Our Attention

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock price has collected 5.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ :AGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGEN is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Agenus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.67, which is $6.71 above the current price. AGEN currently public float of 228.81M and currently shorts hold a 13.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGEN was 3.90M shares.

AGEN’s Market Performance

AGEN stocks went up by 5.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.08% and a quarterly performance of -10.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for Agenus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.30% for AGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -31.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGEN reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AGEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2019.

AGEN Trading at 8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares surge +16.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from O’Day Steven J, who sale 38,679 shares at the price of $3.06 back on Jan 06. After this action, O’Day Steven J now owns 61,321 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $118,346 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc., purchase 1,400,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 20,881,000 shares at $16,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value 26.80, with -7.30 for asset returns.