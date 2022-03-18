WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE :WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEC is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.67, which is $3.92 above the current price. WEC currently public float of 314.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEC was 1.50M shares.

WEC’s Market Performance

WEC stocks went up by 2.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.75% and a quarterly performance of -1.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for WEC Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.32% for WEC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEC reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for WEC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to WEC, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

WEC Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.16. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc. saw -1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from Metcalfe Tom, who sale 8,265 shares at the price of $91.04 back on Nov 22. After this action, Metcalfe Tom now owns 5,806 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc., valued at $752,409 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of WEC Energy Group Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $89.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 21,466 shares at $107,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. stands at +15.65. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.