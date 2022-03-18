We Analyzed the Future Direction of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), Here is What We Found

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) went up by 24.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.18. The company’s stock price has collected 23.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ :RDHL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDHL is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.75, which is $12.1 above the current price. RDHL currently public float of 34.99M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDHL was 455.50K shares.

RDHL’s Market Performance

RDHL stocks went up by 23.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.80% and a quarterly performance of -18.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for RedHill Biopharma Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.30% for RDHL stocks with a simple moving average of -52.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDHL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RDHL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RDHL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $22 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDHL reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RDHL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

RDHL Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDHL rose by +23.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9700. In addition, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. saw -11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.95 for the present operating margin

+42.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stands at -118.36. The total capital return value is set at -77.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.02. Equity return is now at value -361.70, with -49.40 for asset returns.

Based on RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), the company’s capital structure generated 626.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.24. Total debt to assets is 48.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 614.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.