Wall Street Pummels Wingstop Inc. (WING) After Recent Earnings Report

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.35. The company’s stock price has collected -4.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ :WING) Right Now?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WING is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Wingstop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $172.42, which is $57.54 above the current price. WING currently public float of 29.68M and currently shorts hold a 8.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WING was 436.61K shares.

WING’s Market Performance

WING stocks went down by -4.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.17% and a quarterly performance of -27.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Wingstop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.47% for WING stocks with a simple moving average of -24.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WING reach a price target of $184, previously predicting the price at $167. The rating they have provided for WING stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WING, setting the target price at $156 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

WING Trading at -17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -25.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.76. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw -29.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Kaleida Alex, who sale 66 shares at the price of $136.24 back on Mar 07. After this action, Kaleida Alex now owns 1,908 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $8,992 using the latest closing price.

Skipworth Michael, the President and COO of Wingstop Inc., sale 748 shares at $136.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Skipworth Michael is holding 15,483 shares at $101,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.87 for the present operating margin

+76.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +15.10. Equity return is now at value -13.40, with 17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.