Wall Street Pummels Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) After Recent Earnings Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) went down by -1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.68. The company’s stock price has collected -3.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SNDX) Right Now?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.83, which is $17.03 above the current price. SNDX currently public float of 51.92M and currently shorts hold a 10.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDX was 529.57K shares.

SNDX’s Market Performance

SNDX stocks went down by -3.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.39% and a quarterly performance of -11.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.43% for SNDX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

SNDX Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.25. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -23.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Nolte Alexander, who sale 968 shares at the price of $16.65 back on Feb 01. After this action, Nolte Alexander now owns 0 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $16,117 using the latest closing price.

Ordentlich Peter, the Chief Scientific Officer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,412 shares at $16.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Ordentlich Peter is holding 0 shares at $23,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+99.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +17.84. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.68.