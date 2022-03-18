Wall Street Pummels Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) After Recent Earnings Report

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.45. The company’s stock price has collected -4.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MRCY) Right Now?

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 150.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRCY is at 0.91.

The average price from analysts is $59.00, which is -$4.89 below the current price. MRCY currently public float of 54.98M and currently shorts hold a 7.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRCY was 790.39K shares.

MRCY’s Market Performance

MRCY stocks went down by -4.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.35% and a quarterly performance of 26.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Mercury Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.06% for MRCY stocks with a simple moving average of 15.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRCY stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for MRCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRCY in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $76 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRCY reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for MRCY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MRCY, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

MRCY Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +20.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRCY fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.32. In addition, Mercury Systems Inc. saw 16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRCY starting from McCarthy Michelle M, who sale 1,506 shares at the price of $49.60 back on Dec 01. After this action, McCarthy Michelle M now owns 10,655 shares of Mercury Systems Inc., valued at $74,698 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Michelle M, the VP, CAO of Mercury Systems Inc., sale 801 shares at $65.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that McCarthy Michelle M is holding 9,478 shares at $52,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercury Systems Inc. stands at +6.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.87. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY), the company’s capital structure generated 18.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.94. Total debt to assets is 13.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.