Wall Street Pummels Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) After Recent Earnings Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) went up by 11.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.68. The company’s stock price has collected 11.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CWAN) Right Now?

CWAN currently public float of 47.79M and currently shorts hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWAN was 489.97K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

CWAN’s Market Performance

CWAN stocks went up by 11.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.95% and a quarterly performance of -2.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.20% for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.79% for CWAN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWAN reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CWAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CWAN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

CWAN Trading at 12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN rose by +11.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.46. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. saw -11.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Sahai Sandeep, who purchase 14,700 shares at the price of $16.89 back on Mar 15. After this action, Sahai Sandeep now owns 30,766 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., valued at $248,348 using the latest closing price.

Durable Capital Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., purchase 250,584 shares at $17.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Durable Capital Partners LP is holding 8,945,692 shares at $4,263,690 based on the most recent closing price.