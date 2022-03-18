United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.32. The company’s stock price has collected 1.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ :UCBI) Right Now?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UCBI is at 1.08.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

UCBI currently public float of 105.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UCBI was 951.81K shares.

UCBI’s Market Performance

UCBI stocks went up by 1.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.48% and a quarterly performance of 12.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for United Community Banks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.85% for UCBI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for UCBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UCBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $23 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to UCBI, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

UCBI Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.31. In addition, United Community Banks Inc. saw 4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCBI starting from HARTON H LYNN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $36.31 back on Jan 03. After this action, HARTON H LYNN now owns 218,993 shares of United Community Banks Inc., valued at $363,100 using the latest closing price.

HARTON H LYNN, the President & CEO of United Community Banks Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $32.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that HARTON H LYNN is holding 229,840 shares at $329,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 1.30 for asset returns.