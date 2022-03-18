Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) went up by 18.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.64. The company’s stock price has collected 10.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RSLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RSLS is at -0.83.

RSLS currently public float of 15.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSLS was 209.98K shares.

RSLS’s Market Performance

RSLS stocks went up by 10.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.75% and a quarterly performance of -48.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.91% for ReShape Lifesciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.84% for RSLS stocks with a simple moving average of -64.66% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.78%, as shares sank -24.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS rose by +10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0336. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 3,658 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Feb 28. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 355,194 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $3,877 using the latest closing price.

Bandy Barton P., the President and CEO of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 6,538 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Bandy Barton P. is holding 830,003 shares at $6,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -46.60 for asset returns.