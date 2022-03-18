Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) went up by 13.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s stock price has collected 14.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :OTMO) Right Now?

OTMO currently public float of 60.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTMO was 337.03K shares.

OTMO’s Market Performance

OTMO stocks went up by 14.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.11% and a quarterly performance of -50.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.24% for Otonomo Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.87% for OTMO stocks with a simple moving average of -69.58% for the last 200 days.

OTMO Trading at -25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTMO rose by +14.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4460. In addition, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. saw -58.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTMO

Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -5.30 for asset returns.