Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) went down by -31.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.87. The company’s stock price has collected -1.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ :NYMX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYMX is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. NYMX currently public float of 47.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYMX was 251.40K shares.

NYMX’s Market Performance

NYMX stocks went down by -1.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.38% and a quarterly performance of 77.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.74% for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.21% for NYMX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.97% for the last 200 days.

NYMX Trading at -18.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMX fell by -30.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7020. In addition, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation saw 46.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYMX starting from Robinson James George, who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Apr 22. After this action, Robinson James George now owns 3,550,550 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, valued at $56,215 using the latest closing price.

Robinson James George, the Director of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, purchase 13,000 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Robinson James George is holding 3,523,550 shares at $27,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-234400.00 for the present operating margin

-160.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation stands at -234760.00. The total capital return value is set at -319.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -328.70. Equity return is now at value -558.20, with -288.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX), the company’s capital structure generated 15.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.48. Total debt to assets is 8.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.65.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.