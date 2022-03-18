Nutanix Inc. (NTNX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.50. The company’s stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ :NTNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Nutanix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.10, which is $18.8 above the current price. NTNX currently public float of 205.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTNX was 1.74M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.78% and a quarterly performance of -24.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Nutanix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.32% for NTNX stocks with a simple moving average of -27.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $39 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to NTNX, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

NTNX Trading at -8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.78. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw -22.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Sangster David, who sale 12,411 shares at the price of $23.78 back on Mar 16. After this action, Sangster David now owns 157,681 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $295,134 using the latest closing price.

Wall Tyler, the Chief Legal Officer of Nutanix Inc., sale 4,563 shares at $23.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Wall Tyler is holding 106,993 shares at $108,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.29 for the present operating margin

+78.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -74.17. The total capital return value is set at -239.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -441.22. Equity return is now at value 127.80, with -44.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.