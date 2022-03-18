Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.45. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :NWBI) Right Now?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NWBI is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Northwest Bancshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.90, which is -$0.09 below the current price. NWBI currently public float of 120.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWBI was 880.21K shares.

NWBI’s Market Performance

NWBI stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.55% and a quarterly performance of 3.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Northwest Bancshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for NWBI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWBI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for NWBI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for NWBI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13.50 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWBI reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for NWBI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

NWBI Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWBI rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.97. In addition, Northwest Bancshares Inc. saw -1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWBI starting from Probst Sonia M., who sale 6,022 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Feb 10. After this action, Probst Sonia M. now owns 50,480 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc., valued at $84,248 using the latest closing price.

Reitzes Mark T., the SEVP, Commercial Banking of Northwest Bancshares Inc., purchase 725 shares at $13.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Reitzes Mark T. is holding 26,461 shares at $9,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc. stands at +28.95. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.