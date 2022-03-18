NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Just Got Our Attention

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) went down by -2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

Is It Worth Investing in NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :NMIH) Right Now?

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMIH is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for NMI Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.70, which is $11.82 above the current price. NMIH currently public float of 84.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMIH was 759.02K shares.

NMIH’s Market Performance

NMIH stocks went down by -0.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.06% and a quarterly performance of -0.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for NMI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.74% for NMIH stocks with a simple moving average of -8.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMIH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMIH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for NMIH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for NMIH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $27.50 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NMIH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

NMIH Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMIH fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.13. In addition, NMI Holdings Inc. saw -4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMIH starting from Smith Robert Owen, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Feb 18. After this action, Smith Robert Owen now owns 49,723 shares of NMI Holdings Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Mathis Patrick L, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of NMI Holdings Inc., sale 68,493 shares at $26.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Mathis Patrick L is holding 28,823 shares at $1,786,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NMI Holdings Inc. stands at +47.65. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.