Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) went up by 9.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX :MXC) Right Now?

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXC is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mexco Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. MXC currently public float of 0.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXC was 384.53K shares.

MXC’s Market Performance

MXC stocks went down by -6.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 76.57% and a quarterly performance of 121.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 138.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.96% for Mexco Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.40% for MXC stocks with a simple moving average of 79.97% for the last 200 days.

MXC Trading at 49.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.02%, as shares surge +73.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXC fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, Mexco Energy Corporation saw 101.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXC starting from DECKER THOMAS H, who sale 102 shares at the price of $37.50 back on Mar 08. After this action, DECKER THOMAS H now owns 8,398 shares of Mexco Energy Corporation, valued at $3,825 using the latest closing price.

MCCOMIC TAMMY, the PRESIDENT of Mexco Energy Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $32.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that MCCOMIC TAMMY is holding 41,465 shares at $64,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mexco Energy Corporation stands at +5.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC), the company’s capital structure generated 13.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.77. Total debt to assets is 10.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.47.