Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) went up by 19.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.35. The company’s stock price has collected 8.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AERC) Right Now?

AERC currently public float of 6.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AERC was 1.47M shares.

AERC’s Market Performance

AERC stocks went up by 8.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.49% and a quarterly performance of -54.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.37% for AeroClean Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.43% for AERC stocks with a simple moving average of -62.03% for the last 200 days.

AERC Trading at -21.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.87%, as shares sank -23.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERC rose by +8.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, AeroClean Technologies Inc. saw -59.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.