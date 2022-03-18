Is Zevia PBC (ZVIA) a Keeper?

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) went down by -5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected -24.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zevia PBC (NYSE :ZVIA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Zevia PBC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.77, which is $7.65 above the current price. ZVIA currently public float of 12.20M and currently shorts hold a 12.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZVIA was 235.56K shares.

ZVIA’s Market Performance

ZVIA stocks went down by -24.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.57% and a quarterly performance of -46.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.22% for Zevia PBC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.88% for ZVIA stocks with a simple moving average of -59.29% for the last 200 days.

ZVIA Trading at -44.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares sank -56.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA fell by -24.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Zevia PBC saw -41.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.27 for the present operating margin

+43.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevia PBC stands at -33.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.73.