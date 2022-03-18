Is SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) a Keeper?

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) went down by -11.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.89. The company’s stock price has collected -21.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ :SCWX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCWX is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SecureWorks Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $5.09 above the current price. SCWX currently public float of 10.48M and currently shorts hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCWX was 120.50K shares.

SCWX’s Market Performance

SCWX stocks went down by -21.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.85% and a quarterly performance of -29.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for SecureWorks Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.10% for SCWX stocks with a simple moving average of -37.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCWX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SCWX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCWX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCWX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SCWX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCWX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

SCWX Trading at -22.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWX fell by -21.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.15. In addition, SecureWorks Corp. saw -29.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCWX starting from Gagnon Neil, who purchase 1,205 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Jan 25. After this action, Gagnon Neil now owns 14,544 shares of SecureWorks Corp., valued at $17,098 using the latest closing price.

Grant Christian, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of SecureWorks Corp., purchase 500 shares at $20.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Grant Christian is holding 42,552 shares at $10,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.85 for the present operating margin

+54.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for SecureWorks Corp. stands at -3.90. The total capital return value is set at -4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.17. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.25. Total debt to assets is 2.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.