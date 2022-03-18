Is Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) a Keeper?

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) went up by 10.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.98. The company’s stock price has collected -2.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :OLMA) Right Now?

OLMA currently public float of 35.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLMA was 451.61K shares.

OLMA’s Market Performance

OLMA stocks went down by -2.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.13% and a quarterly performance of -50.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.51% for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.40% for OLMA stocks with a simple moving average of -76.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OLMA, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

OLMA Trading at -19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -51.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Horn Kinney, who sale 5,253 shares at the price of $4.75 back on Mar 10. After this action, Horn Kinney now owns 2,458 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,952 using the latest closing price.

Horn Kinney, the CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,251 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Horn Kinney is holding 2,458 shares at $35,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -22.60 for asset returns.