Is Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) a Keeper?

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) went up by 11.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.66. The company’s stock price has collected 17.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE :DOUG) Right Now?

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Douglas Elliman Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $1.65 above the current price. DOUG currently public float of 64.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOUG was 719.91K shares.

DOUG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Douglas Elliman Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.36% for DOUG stocks with a simple moving average of 1.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOUG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DOUG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOUG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

DOUG Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +12.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOUG rose by +17.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.10. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. saw -27.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOUG starting from KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.62 back on Mar 14. After this action, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III now owns 420,000 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc., valued at $33,100 using the latest closing price.

LAMPEN RICHARD, the Executive Vice President & COO of Douglas Elliman Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $6.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that LAMPEN RICHARD is holding 1,001,423 shares at $135,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.55 for the present operating margin

+21.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Elliman Inc. stands at +7.28.