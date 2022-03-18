Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) went up by 6.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :TIVC) Right Now?

TIVC currently public float of 3.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIVC was 335.12K shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

TIVC stocks went up by 2.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.42% and a quarterly performance of -63.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.91% for Tivic Health Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.07% for TIVC stocks with a simple moving average of -40.05% for the last 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares surge +38.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +26.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4482. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -57.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-386.16 for the present operating margin

-27.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -423.14. The total capital return value is set at -249.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -277.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 26.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.