Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) went up by 3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.77. The company’s stock price has collected -2.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PRVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Privia Health Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.44, which is $17.0 above the current price. PRVA currently public float of 93.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRVA was 606.58K shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA stocks went down by -2.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.41% and a quarterly performance of 8.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.35% for Privia Health Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.26% for PRVA stocks with a simple moving average of -17.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $35 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRVA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

PRVA Trading at 5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.14. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw -5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Bartrum Thomas, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.32 back on Feb 22. After this action, Bartrum Thomas now owns 27,391 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $253,160 using the latest closing price.

Mehrotra Parth, the President and COO of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $25.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Mehrotra Parth is holding 97,391 shares at $505,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.11 for the present operating margin

+9.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at +3.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.97.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 10.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.