Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s stock price has collected 4.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/21 that Mexico’s Televisa to Merge Content Business With Univision

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE :TV) Right Now?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TV is at 1.28.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

TV currently public float of 220.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TV was 1.24M shares.

TV’s Market Performance

TV stocks went up by 4.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.93% and a quarterly performance of 11.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Grupo Televisa S.A.B.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.57% for TV stocks with a simple moving average of -10.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TV reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for TV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

TV Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.16. In addition, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. saw 9.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.12 for the present operating margin

+42.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stands at +5.20. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.