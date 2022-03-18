Innodata Inc. (INOD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) went up by 34.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s stock price has collected 44.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ :INOD) Right Now?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 342.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INOD is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Innodata Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

INOD currently public float of 24.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INOD was 66.63K shares.

INOD’s Market Performance

INOD stocks went up by 44.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.11% and a quarterly performance of 19.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.70% for Innodata Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.96% for INOD stocks with a simple moving average of -0.31% for the last 200 days.

INOD Trading at 30.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.56%, as shares surge +28.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD rose by +44.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Innodata Inc. saw 21.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from MISHRA ASHOK, who sale 100 shares at the price of $8.28 back on Sep 01. After this action, MISHRA ASHOK now owns 0 shares of Innodata Inc., valued at $828 using the latest closing price.

MISHRA ASHOK, the EVP and COO of Innodata Inc., sale 9,906 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that MISHRA ASHOK is holding 0 shares at $82,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.34 for the present operating margin

+34.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innodata Inc. stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.76. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Innodata Inc. (INOD), the company’s capital structure generated 31.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.03. Total debt to assets is 16.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.